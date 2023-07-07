There has been much intrigue and hype surrounding the return of Wrexham to the EFL after a 15-year absence, but they are yet to make a real splash in the transfer market.

The Red Dragons have been funded by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for the last few years, with some eye-catching signings made from Football League clubs such as Elliot Lee, Paul Mullin and Eoghan O’Connell.

They blitzed most of the National League last season by finishing on 111 points and just outlasted their nearest challengers Notts County, who will join the Welsh club in League Two after winning the play-offs.

With their new-found fanbase from around the globe thanks to the Disney+ series ‘Welcome To Wrexham', all eyes will be on the Racecourse Ground and they have been as neutrals look to see which stars drop down to the fourth tier to play for Phil Parkinson's side, but they are yet to make a single move.

An ambitious move for Nick Powell had been mooted but it looks as though the ex-Stoke City man will head to another League Two club in Stockport County.

One player that has been rumoured to be a Wrexham target in the last 24 hours is versatile Bristol City man Kal Naismith, with suggestions in North Wales that he will be the next Red Dragons signing and the latest in a string of EFL names from a higher division to head to the club.

However, Wrexham fans can perhaps stop being excited now as the move appears to have been kaboshed.

What is the latest on Wrexham's potential move for Kal Naismith?

BristolLive's Sports Editor James Piercy has tweeted in regards to the intense speculation regarding Naismith's potential move to Wrexham - but there is absolutely nothing in any switch for the defender/midfielder.

It was never beyond the realms of possibility that Naismith might move to Wrexham due to their pulling power, but Naismith has been a big part of Nigel Pearson's squad at Bristol City since signing from Luton Town last summer.

Despite two injuries during the 2022-23 campaign, Naismith played 30 times and is expected to feature as either a centre-back or holding midfielder next season with two years remaining on his contract at Ashton Gate.

What next for Wrexham?

Wrexham need to start making signings and fast before the League Two season begins in August.

Ideally, Parkinson would have his signings in a couple of weeks before the campaign begins so they can gel with the rest of the squad, but he has a pretty large squad already when you look into all his options.

There is of course a clamour for more high-profile additions and the budget will probably be there to make that happen, but for now the fans will have to remain patient in order to see new faces arrive at the Racecourse Ground.