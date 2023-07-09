West Ham United are in a "strong position to agree a deal" for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers are said to be "well placed" to sign Scott "should all parties be keen to progress a move", but they face significant competition for his signature, with a number of Premier League clubs also reportedly keen, including the likes of Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Robins' valuation of Scott could prove to be a stumbling block, with Brighton thought to be deterred by the club's £25 million asking price, while Wolves may not be able to afford a deal given their financial restrictions.

Scott, who is under contract at Ashton Gate until 2025, impressed once again last season, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old was named the Championship Young Player of the Year and he won praise from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who described him as an "unbelievable player" after his side's 3-0 win over the Robins in the FA Cup in February.

What has Nigel Pearson said about Alex Scott's Bristol City future?

Despite the widespread interest in his services, City manager Nigel Pearson revealed that he expects Scott to remain at the club next season.

"I expect him to be here. He'll be here and that's how I approach the situation," Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol last month.

"When you've got players who are potentially on clubs' wish lists then I think that's a very positive thing for us because it means we've got good players, and he won't be the only one we've got."

"We're not in a hurry to sell anybody, that's the bottom line. There is always going to be speculation about somebody with his amount of talent," Pearson added.

"We know that a number of Premier League clubs have been monitoring him, but so what? Nobody has yet put a bid in.

"If they do, I'm a football manager, that's up to the powers that be here to make that decision as to whether it's an acceptable deal or not.

"Even then I think our owners are very keen to try and keep our best players because if we have a successful season and get promoted, we've got a much better chance of keeping our best players.

"All I need to know is when something happens apart from that, he's our player, he's here, I'm looking forward to him playing for us again this season."

Would Alex Scott be a good signing for West Ham United?

Scott would be an excellent addition for the Hammers.

He is a player with huge potential who has proven his ability at Championship level in recent years and would be more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League.

While other clubs may be unwilling to meet the Robins' valuation of Scott, West Ham are set to receive a sizeable fee for Declan Rice from Arsenal which will provide funds for them to make a move for the midfielder.

Pearson will be reluctant to lose Scott this summer, but the opportunity to play top flight and Europa League football at the London Stadium could be tough for Scott to turn down.