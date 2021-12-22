Update emerges in West Brom’s pursuit of Barnsley focal point

West Brom have now in advanced talks to complete the signing of Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow, as per an update from Football Insider.

This follows an Athletic report from Saturday that suggested that the 27-year-old was a target under consideration at The Hawthorns.

Woodrow has netted four times in the Championship this season for the Tykes, adding an assist to his contributions tally too.

He has also captained his side for the vast majority of the season, although he has struggled to have a similar influence this time around.

Woodrow has netted 53 times in 151 games for the Tykes since his 2019 move from Fulham, proving to be an important player to the club’s promotion during the 2018/19 campaign, whilst also playing a big role in the club’s fifth-place finish last time out.

The verdict

A move to West Brom would mean he would be operating under Valerien Ismael once again, whilst it would be an opportunity to link back up with Alex Mowatt, as the pair proved to have an excellent understanding when working together.

Woodrow has not been provided with the same service this time around, as Barnsley continue to struggle in the relegation zone.

It is interesting to see that Ismael is closing in on a signing of another player that he saw success with at Barnsley, and with Barnsley in the position they are in, it shows that he has a lot of trust in the forward.

Woodrow’s intelligence, natural ability for scoring goals and technical ability, all make him an exciting prospect for West Brom fans.