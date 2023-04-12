Watford have held talks with Francesco Farioli over replacing Chris Wilder as manager for next season, according to journalist Adam Leventhal.

Leventhal claims that preliminary discussions have been held with the 34-year-old over the prospect of succeeding Wilder, but no agreement has yet been reached, with Farioli considering a number of options from across Europe.

Speculation about Wilder's future has gathered pace in recent days, with the 55-year-old struggling to make an impact at Vicarage Road following his appointment on a short-term contract in March.

Wilder has won just one of his six games in charge since replacing Slaven Bilic and the club currently sit 12th in the table, six points from the play-off places with five games remaining.

What is the latest on Francesco Farioli to Watford?

Foot Mercato first reported yesterday that the Hornets were interested in appointing Farioli, who has also been linked with a move to Portuguese side Braga.

Football Insider claimed this morning that Wilder was expected to be sacked imminently after making contact with Farioli, but the club released a statement this afternoon confirming that Wilder would remain in charge until the end of the season.

"The speculation is totally disrespectful to Chris and his staff," said Technical Director Ben Manga said on the club's official website.

"As Chris has said after recent games, we are all fully focused on ending the season strongly and pushing as hard as we can while there’s still a chance of making the play-offs."

But it seems as though the Hornets are stepping up their attempts to line up Farioli for next season, although deal has been agreed yet.

Farioli has had spells coaching in Italy, including under current Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi at Benevento and Sassuolo, before moving into management with Turkish sides Faith Karagumruk and Alanyaspor, departing the latter in February.

Would Francesco Farioli be a good appointment for Watford?

In truth, it is difficult to make a judgement on Farioli given that he is relatively unknown.

However, the Hornets have appointed a young manager before in Xisco Munoz, who led them to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, so it has been a successful approach for the club previously.

Farioli has a decent record in Turkey and will no doubt have learned a lot from de Zerbi, while at just 34, he is a coach with plenty of room for development.

But crucially, Watford must ensure they give Farioli the time that was not afforded to Wilder, Bilic and Rob Edwards this season if he is to succeed.