Update emerges in Watford’s pursuit of Man United starlet

Manchester United were uncertain that Ethan Laird should go out on loan this summer.

But, according to The Athletic, the full back has pushed for a temporary exit from Old Trafford.

Watford are holding talks with the Premier League outfit over a move for the 20-year old.

United’s uncertainty over the move stemmed from Laird’s performances in pre-season compared to those of Aaron Wan Bissaka.

The defender has been highlighted as a bright presence in the squad during training sessions and performed well in the team’s final friendly game before the new campaign, playing all 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

However, the right back has suggested that consistent game time would be his preferred option over the next 12 months which has led to the process of finding a loan deal for the player.

Laird spent last season with Swansea City and Bournemouth, playing 26 times in the Championship.

His spell in South Wales was much more positive than in Scott Parker’s side, making 20 of his league appearances for the Swans.

This was a setback in his development, but the Englishman will be hoping to earn more regular game time with the Hornets should the deal get over the line.

The Verdict

Laird is an exciting prospect from the Man United youth academy, who could have chosen to be second choice behind Diogo Dalot this season.

But his hunger to play more consistently may prove to be the correct decision, as a move into the first team squad at Old Trafford is perhaps still too soon at this stage of his career.

He should be a natural fit into Rob Edwards’ starting lineup and this will be a great chance for him to impress Erik ten Hag.

This could be a huge 12 months in Laird’s development, so he will need to be at his absolute best to prove he is Manchester United ready.