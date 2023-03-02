Update emerges in Tottenham’s pursuit of Championship midfielder as Newcastle and West Ham circle

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to step up their interest in Bristol City star Alex Scott, as detailed in a report from Football Insider.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a very good evening, on a personal level, against Manchester City in the FA Cup during the week and now Spurs are ready to firm up their interest.

Last night, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the situation, stating there is “big interest” in the teenager and Bristol City will likely remain firm in their £20-25 million valuation.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and West Ham are also chasing the exciting midfielder who produced a sparking display against the Premier League champions on Tuesday evening.

Scott has been a top performer in the Championship this season and will likely continue emerging on radars ahead of the summer transfer window.

The verdict

You would think that the majority of Premier League clubs will at least be keeping an eye on Scott on how he continues to develop at Bristol City, with the Man City clash perhaps getting even more eyes on the young midfielder.

The race for Scott is heating up nicely and that will only benefit Bristol City, who could perhaps be slightly more ambitious when it comes to an updated valuation.

Tuesday evening’s game against Man City proved that Scott is ready for Premier League football and if Tottenham can provide opportunities for him, then it would be a good move.

You would think that Scott’s situation has plenty of twists and turns in store ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.