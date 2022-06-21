Update emerges in Tottenham’s attempts to sign Djed Spence from Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough and Tottenham are set for a fresh round of talks over the transfer of wing-back Djed Spence.

Spence thrived last season on loan with Nottingham Forest in the Championship, helping Steve Cooper’s side to promotion through the play-offs.

However, he’s now back on Teesside and is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham.

Sky Sports report (Transfer Centre: 21/06; 14:37) that Daniel Levy is leading Spurs’ pursuit of the 21-year-old.

Until this point, Spurs and Middlesbrough have been apart on their valuations of Spence, with the Championship club holding out for £15m plus add-ons for the England U21 ace. Spurs targeting a £10m deal leaves them short of Boro’s demands.

Despite that difference, Spurs and Boro will engage in further talks over Spence, with the Premier League club remaining keen on recruiting the wing-back.

Spence made 42 appearances last season for Forest across the Championship and play-off campaign that followed. He scored twice and registered a further four assists for Cooper’s side.

Forest finished fourth in the Championship table, before overcoming Sheffield United and then Huddersfield Town to reach the Premier League.

The Verdict

Spence does seem like he will eventually be on his way to the Premier League, but it’s not going to be straightforward getting him there.

Boro are well within their rights to hold tight for £15m after the season he’s had.

£10m doesn’t feel like enough for Spence on the back of 2021/22, with another £5m surely going to make all the difference.

It’s going to be interesting to see what follows and if Spurs can meet Boro’s valuation.

