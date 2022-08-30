Update emerges in Sunderland’s transfer negotiations with PSG

Sunderland are still hopeful of coming to an agreement with PSG for Edouard Michut, according to Chronicle Live.

The two clubs have currently stalled in their discussions over a move for the midfielder, but the Black Cats believe a deal can still be agreed before Thursday night’s deadline.

Initially, the two parties had negotiated an acceptable offer for the 19-year old, but PSG are believed to have attempted to change the details of the move at the last minute which has caused the current stand-off.

However, that first offer remains on the table and Sunderland hope that a deal can still be struck if the French club revert back to the original bid that was accepted.

Other French clubs, such as Caen and Le Havre have also been linked with a move for the youngster, but there has been no movement over a possible deal with another club.

Sunderland are currently without a manager following the departure of Alex Neil last week, but Tony Mowbray is considered the favourite to take the position and could be confirmed by the end of the week.

The Championship club are currently 12th in the table, having earned eight points from the team’s opening six fixtures.

The Verdict

The midfielder would be an exciting addition to Sunderland’s squad given the level of talent that the PSG academy has produced over the years.

A loan deal with an option to buy would be a great position for the Black Cats to take from their original deal.

But it remains to be seen whether PSG are willing to budge on their changed stance regarding the 19-year old.

Both clubs are running out of time to find some kind of agreement, with deadline day coming on Thursday.