Italian coach Francesco Farioli is reportedly ready for a new challenge amid claims he is Sunderland's top target to replace Tony Mowbray this summer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano first revealed the Black Cats interest in Farioli on Monday, reporting that he is "appreciated" at the Stadium of Light and "top of their list" as they consider making a change for next season.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have now reiterated Romano's claims, stating that Farioli is "top of the preferences" for Sunderland and that he is "ready to get back on track with a new project".

But the Black Cats face significant competition for the 34-year-old's signature as clubs from Italy, Portugal, England and Turkey have all approached him, according to Romano.

Journalist Adam Leventhal reported earlier this month that Watford had held "preliminary discussions" with Farioli as they look for a replacement for Chris Wilder, but that no agreement had yet been reached with the Hornets.

Farioli, who has previously worked under Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi at Benevento and Sassuolo, is a highly-rated coach who has had two spells in management in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor, departing the latter in February.

What is the latest on Tony Mowbray's Sunderland future?

It would be a surprise if Sunderland were to replace Mowbray in the summer after the job he has done at the Stadium of Light this season.

The Black Cats are currently sixth in the Championship table with two games remaining and he could yet deliver promotion through the play-offs in the coming weeks.

Journalist James Hunter revealed after the reports emerged on Monday that the 59-year-old has no intention to retire in the summer, with a year still remaining on his contract at the club.

But it seems as though there is an increasing possibility that he will be departing at the end of the season, with Farioli clearly admired by the club's hierarchy.

Would Francesco Farioli be a good appointment for Sunderland?

Farioli is a coach with a lot of potential, but it would be incredibly harsh if Sunderland replaced Mowbray in the summer.

Mowbray has done an excellent job at the Stadium of Light to keep his side in play-off contention in what is their first year back in the Championship, particularly considering he has been without key players such as Corry Evans and Ross Stewart for large portions of the season.

Farioli would be an intriguing appointment and he will likely have learnt a lot from De Zerbi, which could be promising for Black Cats fans given the Italian's impact with the Seagulls.

But it feels like an unnecessary gamble to replace Mowbray, who has more than earned the right to continue in the role even if his side were to miss out on the top six.