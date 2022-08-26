Update emerges in Sunderland’s proposed transfer deal for Brighton player following Alex Neil decision

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke’s proposed loan move to Sunderland is now in doubt due to the imminent exit of head coach Alex Neil to Stoke City, Sussex World have reported.

The Dutch centre-back was reported last week to be close to be joining the Black Cats on a loan deal, as first claimed by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Andy Bayes, but it was then claimed throughout this week that he must sign a new deal at Brighton before heading out temporarily.

Football Insider reported on Friday morning that Van Hecke was closing in on moving to Wearside, but that was before Stoke’s approach for Neil became apparent, with things moving quickly and it is now expected that the Scotsman will take charge of the Potters.

And because of that unexpected switch, Sunderland’s deal for 22-year-old Van Hecke is now hanging in the balance due to the change of management at the Stadium of Light.

That could let Blackburn Rovers – where Van Hecke excelled last season – back into the mix, with Alan Nixon claiming that the Lancashire outfit are still keen on bringing him back to Ewood Park.

The Verdict

Van Hecke proved himself to be a top Championship defender last season, so much so that it wouldn’t have been a surprise if he got a chance at Brighton this season.

However, it looks like Graham Potter thinks he needs one more season out on loan to develop, and it looked as though that destination would be Wearside.

Alex Neil’s decision to seemingly up sticks and head to Stoke City though could definitely throw a spanner in the works, but we see some transfer deals go through regardless of who the manager is, especially when a club has a sporting director like Sunderland do.

Potter though may not be happy sending the Dutchman to a club where he doesn’t know who the next manager will be though, so it’s no surprise that a deal has hit the rocks.