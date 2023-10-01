Stoke City's bid to sign former Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark is stalling, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Clark is a free agent after his release by the Magpies this summer, and he had been in talks with the Potters over a move to the bet365 Stadium, but those discussions are "hitting snags over personal terms".

The 33-year-old was said to be "close to accepting terms" to join Alex Neil's side earlier this month, but the two parties are "yet to sort out a deal".

Clark spent last season on loan with Sheffield United, helping the Blades to promotion to the Premier League, and he won the Championship title with Newcastle in 2017.

Stoke brought in 18 new players this summer, but Neil "has space for an extra defender" in his squad.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for the Potters and they currently sit 16th in the Championship table, but they returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

What is Stoke City's free agent stance?

Despite the huge influx of players arriving at the club this summer, Neil refused to rule out bringing in free agents to strengthen his squad, although the Scotsman admitted that any further new additions were unlikely.

"Well, let’s never say never but there’s nothing imminent," Neil told StokeonTrentLive last month.

"I think we signed 18 players in one window. We are never going to get every single facet covered in the squad in one summer but we nearly got there. We did huge amounts.

"But it’s going to be something that window on window we will recognise there will be areas we need to tinker with, where we need to add and there will be potentially be players who want to go somewhere else to play.

"That happens at every club. I think we’re just unique at this point in the fact that we’ve done so many at one time."

Would Ciaran Clark be a good signing for Stoke City?

Clark would be a solid signing for the Potters.

He is a reliable and consistent performer, and he would help to tighten up a defence that has conceded 14 goals already this season.

Clark has also won two promotions from the Championship during his career, and that experience could be invaluable to Neil as he looks to lead his side up the table.

It would be a no-brainer for Stoke to bring Clark in on a free transfer, but it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached over personal terms.