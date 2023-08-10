Highlights Southampton are considering keeping Nathan Tella beyond this summer as they aim to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Southampton are looking to keep Burnley transfer target Nathan Tella beyond this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, the Saints are willing to hold onto the forward for the campaign ahead as the club looks to compete for promotion back to the Premier League.

Tella spent the previous term out on loan with the Clarets, proving a crucial part of their dominant league title triumph.

Since gaining promotion to the Premier League, Burnley have sought to improve their squad to match the step-up in level they are about to face.

Vincent Kompany’s side have already added a number of fresh faces, but could now turn their attention back to Tella following recent developments.

What is the latest situation surrounding Nathan Tella?

Tella scored 17 and assisted five goals as Burnley earned an impressive 101 points in the Championship.

The winger has already contributed an assist to Southampton’s promotion push, with his strike taking a minor deflection off Adam Armstrong to open the club’s account for the campaign.

But Burnley’s failure to clinch the signing of Mo Daramy could see them turn their attention back to the pursuit of Tella.

Daramy is set to sign for French side Reims following a €17 million agreement with Ajax for the forward.

The winger had been linked with a move to Burnley, but the Lancashire club have seemingly missed out on the signature of the player.

Daramy was seen as an alternative option to Tella, having been unable to lure him away from St. Mary’s so far in this window.

How much is Nathan Tella valued at by Southampton?

It was previously reported this summer that Southampton are holding out for a fee worth up to £15 million for Tella.

The 24-year-old has earned a premium price tag off the basis of his performances in Kompany’s side last year.

He is set to become a key part of Russell Martin’s plans for the Saints unless an offer can be agreed to sell the player.

Tella could be the difference between gaining promotion and remaining in the Championship, having been Burnley’s top scorer in the league last year.

So far the forward has shown no signs of pushing for a move, carrying on with his Southampton duties professionally.

He has continued to compete in Martin’s side and is set to feature this weekend unless something prompts a sudden change in stance.

Martin’s side return to league action on Saturday with the visit of Norwich City to St. Mary’s.

Should Southampton keep hold of Nathan Tella?

Tella could be a very important part of the Southampton team this season.

His performances for Burnley made him one of the standout figures for Kompany’s side as they dominated their way to the Championship title.

Keeping hold of him makes the most sense from Southampton’s perspective when taking that all into account.

Of course, if Burnley do arrive with a sizable enough offer then Southampton should take it into consideration, but the south coast club have no need to sell due to money earned elsewhere in the window, giving them a lot of leverage in negotiations.