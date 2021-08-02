Update emerges in Sheffield United’s transfer pursuit of Liverpool player

Championship side Sheffield United are yet to submit a bid for Liverpool outcast Ben Davies according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, despite making an enquiry and being heavily linked with a loan move for the 25-year-old.

Davies joined the Reds from Preston North End in February for a £1.6m deal – and arrived at Anfield amid a centre-back crisis with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all injured at that point.

But despite this, the 25-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Merseyside outfit and is likely to leave with the trio and the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams already ahead of him in the pecking order, despite Dutchman Sepp van den Berg already re-joining Preston on loan this summer.

After recruiting Liam Lindsay on a permanent deal and van den Berg in the last couple of months, a return to Deepdale is unlikely to be on the cards barring major injuries but another Championship side in Sheffield United have registered their interest.

The Blades have withdrawn a contract offer made to former centre-back Kean Bryan after the 24-year-old continued to stall on a new contract – and with Jack O’Connell still in the recovering phase of his long-term injury – Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are looking light at the back.

But with just five days to go until their Championship opener against Birmingham City (8pm), they are yet to make an advance on their initial enquiry according to Alan Nixon.

It remains to be seen whether they press ahead with this deal or move on to alternative targets.

The Verdict:

Whether they decide to operate with four or five at the back, it’s clear they need a centre-back or two regardless to bolster their defence following Bryan and Phil Jagielka’s departures this summer.

O’Connell’s long-term injury will also be a major source of concern for Slavisa Jokanovic considering how good he was in the Premier League for the Blades before he was sidelined last season. And there are questions over whether he will come back as the same player after he finally recovers from such a severe ACL injury.

Chris Basham and John Egan might be two great Championship options for the South Yorkshire side to have at centre-back going into the new campaign, but depth is just as important as quality and that’s what they are lacking at this stage.

Their central midfield is another area to address after John Lundstram’s move to Rangers last month, but with Sander Berge still at the club for now, their centre-back position has to be the main focus and they should pursue this cheap deal to provide strength in depth at the back.