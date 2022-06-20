Update emerges on reported Rangers and Celtic interest in Blackburn Rovers man

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are NOT interested in bringing Blackburn Rovers attacker Tyrhys Dolan north of the border this summer, according to Football Scotland’s live transfer blog (June 20, 2:41pm).

The young forward was first linked to the Glasgow pair, along with Nottingham Forest, by TalkSPORT reporter Geoff Peters on Sunday evening, with a fee of between £2 million and £3 million touted.

However, the interest involving both Ange Postecoglou and Giovanni van Brockhorst’s sides have now been played down, with Dolan not on their lists of players they are interested in signing.

Dolan has emerged as an exciting talent at Ewood Park, with Rovers picking him up from Championship and Lancashire rivals Preston North End in the summer of 2020 following his release from the Lilywhites.

Initially signed for the club’s under-23 squad, Dolan quickly made an impression in pre-season and was promoted to the senior squad, and in his first two seasons at Rovers he has played a total of 76 games, scoring eight times and notching six assists.

He has also recently become an England under-2o international, scoring his first goal for his country against Germany in March.

The Verdict

This is good news for Blackburn fans, who obviously would not like to see Dolan depart so soon into his Rovers career.

There is of course a pull to Rangers and Celtic because of their involvement in European football on a regular basis, even if the Scottish Premiership as a whole doesn’t have that much quality.

So for the Glasgow-based duo to apparently not be keen on Dolan is positive for fans of the Lancashire outfit, as the 20-year-old still has a lot to give in a Blackburn shot.

His end product isn’t quite there yet on a consistent basis, but he is an exciting player with the ability to do special things and he will only get better if given the chances.