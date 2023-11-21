Highlights Real Betis is concerned about their ability to keep Marc Roca at the club beyond his current loan spell due to financial struggles.

Roca has been a strong addition to the Betis side, forming a partnership in midfield and contributing to their success in La Liga.

Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League could hinder their chances of re-signing Roca, but if they remain in the Championship, there's a possibility of another loan spell.

There is reportedly growing concern at Real Betis that the club will be unable to keep Leeds United’s Marc Roca beyond his current loan spell.

According to Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte, La Liga club Betis are pessimistic about their chances of retaining the midfielder beyond the current campaign.

There is an option to buy clause in the player’s deal with Manuel Pellegrini’s side, but Los Verdiblancos are struggling financially and it is looking unlikely they will be able to meet the fee required to sign him.

Roca signed for Leeds in the summer of 2022 from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in a deal worth a reported £10 million.

However, relegation to the Championship in the previous campaign has seen him go out on loan to the Spanish top flight for this season.

What is the latest Marc Roca news?

Roca has proven a very strong addition to the Betis side, appearing 13 times in the league for Pellegrini’s team.

He has formed a partnership with Guido Rodriguez in the heart of the midfield, with Betis currently seventh in the table.

The Spanish club is also competing in the Europa League, as they look to qualify for Europe again for another campaign.

Betis are said to be quite happy with the arrival of Roca into the first team squad and are keen to hold onto him beyond this season.

However, the cost of completing a permanent deal is looking likely to be too expensive, which could jeopardise any chance of signing him in the summer.

If Leeds fail to gain promotion back to the Premier League, then there is a chance they can loan him again for another year.

But promotion for the Whites would make it more difficult to re-sign him due to a clause in his Leeds contract.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, as they look to fight for promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Daniel Farke’s side are eight points behind leaders Leicester City, with second place Ipswich Town also eight points ahead.

The Yorkshire outfit won their last three games in a row heading into the November international break, which helped close the gap to the top two.

Farke’s team will return to action this weekend after having a final break before the busy December schedule.

Leeds will begin a run of 10 games between now and 1 January with a clash away to Rotherham United on Friday evening.

Does Marc Roca have a future at Leeds United?

Roca was a solid addition to the team last season, making 32 appearances for the club as they suffered relegation to the Championship.

If Leeds returned to the top flight, then there should be room for him in the first team squad if Betis cannot afford the buy option.

So there is a chance he plays for the club again in the near future, with his positive performances for Betis helping.

Even if he intends to leave Leeds in the summer regardless of what happens, this loan stint in Spain has the potential for him to maintain a decent market value going into the summer anyway.