Real Betis are pushing hard to secure the signing of Marc Roca from Leeds United this week.

According to ABC Sevilla, the Spanish outfit are hoping to take advantage of the club’s relegation to the Championship by securing a favourable deal.

The player’s agent has made the trip to Seville in order to get the deal over the line in the coming hours or days.

Roca is quite keen to make the switch having been convinced to join Manuel Pellegrini’s side after just one year at Elland Road.

Have Leeds United and Real Betis agreed a deal for Marc Roca?

It was initially reported that La Liga club will sign Roca on a season-long loan deal that will also hold an option to make the move permanent next summer.

But Betis’ own financial situation has led them to seek a knock-down deal that they can afford.

It has not yet been confirmed what the cost of this option to buy will be, but it is understood that Betis have sought an agreement that is viable from their economic point of view.

Roca signed for Leeds from Bayern Munich last summer in a deal worth a reported £10 million, but it is looking increasingly likely that the club may have to take a loss on that figure in the deal with the Spanish side.

How did Marc Roca fare at Leeds United?

The Spaniard made 32 league appearances for Leeds last season, 29 of which came as a start.

The midfielder was unable to help the team avoid relegation, with the club coming 19th in the Premier League table.

It was a turbulent campaign at Elland Road that saw three different managers fail to earn the results needed to maintain Leeds’ status in the top flight.

Relegation has been suffered after three years back in the Premier League.

A new manager is set to be appointed ahead of their return to the Championship, with the remaining players expected back for pre-season in the first week of July.

Should Leeds United agree to sell Marc Roca?

Roca could be just one of a dozen exits from the first team squad this summer, so Leeds may just have to accept a rebuild this summer.

This deal doesn’t sound too preferable for Leeds but it may help alleviate the wage bill for the season ahead which could be enough to make a positive difference.

The option to buy also means that Roca could still return to the club in a years’ time, which could happen if Leeds make an immediate return to the Premier League.

A move to Betis also offers the player the chance to raise his value, which could be quite positive for Leeds if Betis ultimately cannot afford to make his move permanent given their financial situation.