Update emerges in Preston North End’s reported transfer chase for 25-goal striker

Preston North End are not interested in bringing Cole Stockton to Deepdale this summer, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 28-year-old striker was linked with a plethora of clubs on Monday morning by Football Insider, including North End, who may be in the market for new forwards this summer with Cameron Archer set to head back to Aston Villa at the end of his loan spell.

However it is not believed that the Morecambe man is on the radar of Ryan Lowe despite his excellent form over the last two years for the Shrimps.

After two loan spells at the club earlier in his career, Stockton headed back to Morecambe on a permanent basis in 2019, and he hit double figures in league goals for the very first time in his career during the Shrimps’ 2020-21 promotion campaign from League Two, scoring 13 times in 40 appearances.

Stockton has carried on his form in League One with 22 goals in 40 outings – 25 goals if you include cup competitions – and he may very well make a move to a Championship team this summer, but PNE are not one that are interested.

The Verdict

It makes a lot of sense for PNE to steer clear from this particular deal.

At the age of 28, Stockton is in his prime years but he’s never played in the Championship before and for the price he’d cost, he’d probably not be worth it with little resale value either.

It would be reminiscent of the Jayden Stockley signing for North End a few years ago – whilst Stockley was younger though he had somewhat of a ceiling with his ability and he’s now back in League One.

The Lilywhites need to go back to their roots and sign young, hungry players that they can develop – Stockton would not fit that bill.