Update emerges in potential transfer deal involving Bournemouth and Derby County

AFC Bournemouth hold an active interest in signing Derby County captain Tom Lawrence and are ‘making progress’ in the race for his signature, according to the BBC’s Kris Temple.

The 28-year-old Wales international has been in scintillating form for the Rams this season, scoring eight times in 24 Championship outings as his club face turmoil off the field.

But due to their precarious financial position, Derby are having to listen to offers from a number of clubs circling for their talents, and that includes Lawrence.

The Cherries, along with promotion rivals Queens Park Rangers, were reported by Football Insider last week to be both lining up transfer moves for a player who netted twice against Bournemouth back in November.

Scott Parker’s side are ‘well placed’ in regards to the transfer race for the attacking midfielder, per Temple, and with Lawrence’s contract set to expire this summer it may not take a significant fee to prize him away from Pride Park this week.

The Verdict

Derby’s administrators will be stuck between a rock and a hard place in regards to Lawrence if they still don’t have a takeover lined up by the end of the week.

The transfer deadline is coming very quickly and they will know that the number 10 is one of the top earners, if not the highest-paid at the club.

Quite a bit of money could be saved with Lawrence’s sale but on the other hand it severely weakens the club’s chances of surviving in the Championship if he departs.

A switch to a promotion-chasing side though could be a head-turner and you get the feeling that if Bournemouth want him enough they will land him.