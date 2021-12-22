Update emerges in Portsmouth’s pursuit of EFL defender

Portsmouth have been linked with a move for Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle, as per a report from Gloucestershire Live.

However, the latest update from Hampshire Live suggests that Pompey are not prepared to a fee for the 26-year-old, despite their reported interest.

Hampshire Live confirmed that the play-off chasing club remain interested in Boyle, but with his contract expiring in June, Pompey are not in a position to arrange a fee with Cheltenham.

The 26-year-old has been an integral member of the Cheltenham squad since making his move to Gloucestershire from Huddersfield Town in January 2017.

Boyle started the campaign as a regular for the newly-promoted Robins, but an injury to his ankle ligaments means that he has missed the club’s last 10 League One matches.

The verdict

Signing Boyle for free would indicate a bit of shrewd business from Pompey, and with his contract close to expiring, it might be something that Cheltenham might find rather difficult to prevent.

However, Portsmouth are in a position where they might start thinking about the future, and whilst they are still operating in League One, promotion to the Championship could be on the cards, which could make them think twice about this kind of signing.

It remains to be seen if Portsmouth do make a move for the 26-year-old, and if they do, is he a player that can make the step up to England’s second-tier.

Boyle has certainly impressed for the Robins when fit this season, which makes it no surprise that he is attracting attention.