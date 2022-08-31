Update emerges in Port Vale’s pursuit of 28-year-old

Port Vale have bid £150,000 for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Shrimps and is pushing for an exit before the end of the transfer window.

Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town have been hesitant to entertain Morecambe’s £600,000 asking price lately and Vale are a way off that with their latest offer.

Nixon’s post read: “Port Vale have made a £150,000 bid for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton in a final effort to land their top target.

“Vale stepped in as Fleetwood dropped out to switch their search and with Shrewsbury unwilling to go so high. “Morecambe still want £600,000 plus extras despite Stockton pleading with them to let him go.” The Shrimps know just how integral Stockton is to them, and having drawn three and lost three of their opening six League One encounters, they are in for a long season. Stockton has been taken out of the spotlight in the last few weeks, in part due to the speculation around his future, but he would be expected to return a motivated striker once again if a move does not go through. Vale will likely have to significantly increase their bid to lure him away. The Verdict

If Stockton can contribute to the Shrimps staying up in the third tier again this season, then they would gladly see him leave the club for free in the summer and move on. That is why their asking price is so high, because the club are aware of how a Stockton exit dents their chances of survival, especially if he was to leave to a direct rival in the bottom half like Vale, Fleetwood or Shrewsbury Town. Stockton is probably worth somewhere in the region of £200,000 to £300,000 at this stage of his career, with just a year left on his deal, after the outstanding season that he put together in 2021/22. That sum of money is likely too rich for the majority of clubs currently linked with his services.