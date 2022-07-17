Update emerges in Nottingham Forest transfer negotiation with Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest have learned there is a second, increased transfer clause in Lewis O’Brien’s contract.

According to Alan Nixon, the Huddersfield Town player has an extra cost for any newly promoted Premier League side.

The Reds have been coming closer to matching the original, lower release clause in the midfielder’s contract which is worth up to £10 million.

However, the Terriers are not budging on their command for a higher fee as they look to hold on to the 23-year old.

Forest are understood to not be keen on raising their offer to much higher than the lower release clause in O’Brien’s contract.

Matters are complicated even further, with the two clubs also negotiating on an offer for left back Harry Toffolo.

Steve Cooper is hoping to have both added to his squad this summer as the club looks to build a team capable of competing in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield find themselves without Carlos Corberan going into the new campaign, with Danny Schofield having replaced the departing manager.

Losing two key players such as O’Brien and Toffolo would be even further damage to the team’s promotion chances, after an impressive 3rd place finish in the Championship last season.

The Verdict

Forest have already spent a lot of money this summer following their play-off final win over Huddersfield.

The club has broken its record transfer fee in a bid to build a squad capable of the Premier League.

This will embolden Huddersfield to command the highest transfer sum they can, which is absolutely their right.

If O’Brien does really push for the move, however, it could see some kind of compromise be made between the two clubs.