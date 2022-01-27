Update emerges in Nottingham Forest transfer chase for Premier League defender

Nottingham Forest have moved away from their attempts to sign young West Ham United left-back Emmanuel Longelo, according to reporter Will Unwin.

Unwin claimed on Tuesday that Steve Cooper’s side were in the running for the 21-year-old in a bid to bolster their options at left-back, with first-choice Max Lowe only being a loan player from Forest’s Championship rivals Sheffield United.

But according to West Ham website Claret & Hugh, Forest’s initial offer for Longelo was not good enough and it would have needed to be upped ‘considerably’ if they were going to be able to thrash out a deal.

And less than 24 hours later it appears that Forest will move on to other potential options instead with a deal all-but over for the left-sided player.

Longelo is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the Hammers, however he did make his senior debut in an EFL Cup clash against Hull City in 2020 before starting against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League last month.

The Verdict

The fact that David Moyes used Longelo from the start in a European match – despite already being qualified for the knockout rounds – suggests he has somewhat of a future at the London Stadium.

Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku aren’t getting any younger so Longelo could be seen as a potential alternative to that duo – although considering he’s not made a Premier League squad this season he still could be a way off.

For Forest though they do need to bolster their left wing back options – as mentioned Max Lowe is only a loanee and Gaetan Bong doesn’t seem to be fancied by Cooper, with Jack Colback filling in in that position recently.

A young option that the club can develop would be good to bring in but that won’t be Longelo it appears.