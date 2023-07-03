Newcastle United have reignited their interest in Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies are "back on the trail" of Barnes, but after signing midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £52 million, they are said to be cautious of spending big in order to stay within Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Newcastle are reportedly considering Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams and Barcelona's Ferran Torres, but Barnes "remains in their thinking and has Premier League experience".

West Ham United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have all enquired about Barnes, but his valuation is proving to be a stumbling block for his suitors.

Leicester "were hoping to recruit £80 million" for James Maddison and Barnes this summer and with Maddison having been sold to Spurs for £45 million, they "will remain optimistic that Barnes can leave for £35 million".

Despite the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League, Barnes enjoyed another excellent season on an individual level as he scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions and he is expected to leave the King Power Stadium over the coming months.

What has Enzo Maresca said about Harvey Barnes' Leicester City future?

In his first press conference since joining the club from Manchester City, new Leicester manager Enzo Maresca remained coy on the Barnes' future.

When asked if Barnes will be sold this summer, Maresca told LeicestershireLive: "The market is open, anything can happen. We can bring in players, but we can sell them too."

Would Harvey Barnes be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Barnes would be an excellent addition for the Magpies.

He has proven his quality in the Premier League for the Foxes in recent years and his return of 13 goals from the wide areas last season was outstanding, particularly in a struggling side.

Newcastle are understandably keen to avoid overspending this summer, but Barnes would be a worthwhile investment and at 25, he has the potential to improve further and establish himself in the side for years to come.

Barnes has no shortage of suitors this summer, but the prospect of competing for trophies and playing Champions League football at St James' Park could be too good to turn down and the Magpies have the financial capability to outbid their rivals should they decide to make a move.

Maresca will be disappointed to lose Barnes, but he will have resigned himself to his departure and it will at least provide significant funds for the Italian to continue his rebuild for a promotion push next season.