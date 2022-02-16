Update emerges in Newcastle United player’s EFL loan spell

Newcastle United are paying the “vast majority” of Matty Longstaff’s wages whilst the 21-year-old is on loan at high-flying League Two club Mansfield Town, as per a report from The Athletic.

The young midfielder, who was recalled by the Premier League outfit from a stint with Aberdeen due to a lack of minutes, has joined the Stags as they continue in their pursuit of automatic promotion.

The report states that the Magpies were hoping to secure Longstaff a move in the Championship or League One, however, his lack of recent game time has played a part in his eventual destination.

The Athletic have confirmed that the young midfield is on a contract that sees him pocket £20,000 a week, with this latest update suggesting that the League Two outfit only have to pay a fraction of this price.

Longstaff made his first appearance for the Stags at the weekend, playing the full 90 against fellow promotion-hopefuls Bristol Rovers.

The verdict

Given his rise to the first-team stage at Newcastle, it is mad to think that he is now plying his trade in League Two.

He has not quite progressed as he would have liked thus far, however, he is an excellent player whose career could be revitalised with a successful spell in League Two.

With Mansfield striving for promotion to the third-tier, the quality, grit and energy that Longstaff brings could be pivotal.

Longstaff has an excellent chance to shine with the Stags and prove that he has still has a career with the Premier League outfit.