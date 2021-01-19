Update emerges in Middlesbrough’s transfer pursuit of Yannick Bolasie

Yannick Bolasie will not be signing for Middlesbrough this month, according to Football Insider.

Bolasie held talks with Boro on transfer Deadline Day during the summer window and appeared on the verge of joining the Teesiders, but ended up remaining at Everton, although he’s not made a first-team appearance under Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park this season.

Neil Warnock, who worked with the attacker during their time together at Palace, remained keen on bringing Bolasie to the Riverside Stadium this month.

However, Football Insider believe that Bolasie’s potential move to Middlesbrough has collapsed, despite the Everton man holding talks with Warnock’s team.

Bolasie has spent time on loan at Aston Villa, Sporting Lisbon and Belgian outfit Anderlect, and although his deal on Merseyside expires at the end of the season, it appears that he won’t be reuniting with Warnock this month.

The Verdict

This is a major blow for Middlesbrough.

Despite his number of injury problems in recent season, Bolasie still has the ability to be one of the most dangerous players in the Championship on his day and would have been an excellent addition.

However, for whatever reason, a deal to bring Bolasie to the Riverside Stadium has fallen through, and therefore Warnock and Boro will have to look elsewhere.