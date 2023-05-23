Aston Villa are yet to make any decision over the futures of Aaron Ramsey or Cameron Archer following the conclusion of their loan stint at Middlesbrough, according to The Northern Echo.

The pair were a key part of Michael Carrick’s side as they reached the play-off semi-finals.

However, a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Coventry City has killed off the club’s hopes of gaining promotion this season, ending Ramsey and Archer’s spell at the Riverside.

Do Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey have a future at Middlesbrough?

According to The Northern Echo, Villa are set to assess both players in pre-season before making any concrete plans for their future.

Ramsey missed the final four games of the regular season, before having to sit out the play-off loss to the Sky Blues.

But the midfielder became a key figure in Carrick’s team following his switch to the Riverside in January.

Archer was also an important part of the side after arriving on a temporary basis in the winter window.

Should Middlesbrough look to sign Cameron Archer or Aaron Ramsey this summer?

Villa are said to be open to a potential loan again next season for Ramsey and could be willing to allow him to return to the second tier given his age, which would likely put Boro at the front of the queue to sign the 20-year-old.

Yet the Premier League side are thought to be less willing to loan Archer to the Championship given he has now had two successful stints in the division.

But Ollie Watkins is currently blocking his path into the first team, and it is believed that manager Unai Emery is also targeting another centre-forward addition to his squad this summer.

That means Villa may look to cash in on the 21-year-old, who could otherwise end up on the fringes of the first team next season.

However, it has been reported that the Premier League side could look for as much as £20 million for the striker, which may prove too much for Middlesbrough.

How did Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey fare during their spell at Middlesbrough?

Archer contributed 11 goals and six assists during his time at the Riverside, playing a crucial role in the team earning a top four finish in the league.

Ramsey was similarly important, contributing five goals and one assist from 11 league appearances from midfield.

The pair would make for ideal signings for the team this summer if they could come to an agreement with Villa.

However, the failure to gain promotion could mean that it is now a long shot that either returns to the Riverside for next season.