Middlesbrough are hopeful of being at the front of the queue for Ryan Giles should he become available this summer.

According to Teesside Live, the Championship club are aiming to reunite with the wide player for next season, if Wolves become open to a sale.

However, it is understood that the Premier League team are willing to give him a chance to impress during pre-season, meaning this is a transfer saga that could develop well into the summer.

How did Ryan Giles fare at Middlesbrough?

The 23-year-old spent the campaign on loan with Boro, becoming a key part of the side that challenged for promotion to the Premier League.

Giles featured in 45 of the team’s 46 league games, contributing 11 assists from the left flank.

The Wolves player was particularly impressive under Michael Carrick’s management, standing out as one of the side’s most important figures.

That is why the club is keen to do business with Wolves to re-sign the player for next season.

But Julen Lopetegui is keen to give Giles a chance to impress in pre-season, with no concrete decision made yet as to the future of the player.

Giles penned an emotional goodbye message on Instagram at the weekend, indicating that his immediate future lies with Wolves.

Does Ryan Giles have a future with Wolves?

The Englishman came through the ranks at Wolves, but has yet to really cement himself in the first team squad.

He has yet to make a league appearance for the top flight club, but may yet receive a chance under Lopetegui.

Giles has certainly impressive during his time at the Riverside and has earned the chance to compete in the Premier League.

However, a move back to Middlesbrough could also prove enticing if he is not guaranteed consistent game time at Molineux next season.

Does Ryan Giles have a future at Middlesbrough?

It is obvious why Boro would be keen to sign Giles this summer if the chance arose.

At a reasonable fee, it could be a deal to suit all parties unless Lopetegui has plans to use the 23-year-old next season.

He was a natural fit in Carrick’s team and replacing him will prove tricky this summer if a deal cannot be agreed.

But Wolves hold all the cards here and any decision that Lopetegui makes will be key, meaning any outcome in this transfer deal may not become clear for a number of weeks.