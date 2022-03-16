Update emerges in loan agreement between Bradford City and Huddersfield Town

Bradford City attacking midfielder Matty Daly has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town, with the Championship outfit set to assess an injury he has picked up, as per a report from the Telegraph & Argus.

News of his return emerged prior to last night’s 2-0 victory away to Hartlepool United, the club that the 21-year-old spent the first half of the season with.

Daly has netted eight times and has provided a further three assists this season, proving to be an important player during both his League Two stints.

Think you’re a hardcore Huddersfield Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Terriers quiz

1 of 25 Where was Levi Colwill born? London Bradford Southampton Norwich

Coming through the academy ranks at Everton, before switching Merseyside for Yorkshire in 2015, Daly has appeared 12 times for Huddersfield at first-team level.

It remains to be seen what the extent of his injury is and whether or not he will return to Valley Parade in the remainder of this campaign.

The verdict

Daly was a brilliant addition at Hartlepool at the start of the season and he has also impressed at Bradford since his January switch.

The 21-year-old possesses an excellent technical ability, whilst he also has the desire and work rate needed to thrive in his position and meet the modern-day demands of an attacking midfielder,

All will be hoping that Daly’s injury is only temporary and that he can return to Valley Parade and feature in the club’s run-in, with lots of football still to be played.

It also remains to be seen what the next step might be for the exciting midfielder, as he might be deemed ready for a Huddersfield return.