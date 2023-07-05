Leeds United are currently preparing for their Championship return and in relegation to the second tier being confirmed, there was always an expectation that integral first-teamers would depart.

The futures of the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, amongst others have been in the spotlight since their stint in the Premier League came to an end a few weeks ago.

Another player whose future at Elland Road has also been the subject of increased discussion is defender Robin Koch, with the German defender attracting widespread interest during the early stages of this transfer window.

The 26-year-old has proven to be a very important figure for the Whites over the last three years and he enjoyed an interrupted campaign last time out with the Yorkshire club, appearing 36 times in the the top flight.

What is the latest on the future of Leeds United defender Robin Koch?

As detailed in an update on the defender's situation from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt have won the race for Koch and the defender is all set for a medical.

Romano's update has revealed that it is in fact a loan deal that has been agreed upon between the two clubs and that the 26-year-old himself has accepted all of the conditions of the deal that has been proposed.

A report from The Athletic earlier in the week suggested that Koch, as well as Brenden Aaronson and Diego Llorente were set to leave the club, with the trio heading for Frankfurt, Union Berlin and AS Roma respectively.

Despite discussions being conducted around the permanent departures of the aforementioned trio, it is expected that all three will head out on loan.

Which English clubs showed an interest in Frankfurt-bound Leeds United defender Robin Koch?

The defender has shown himself in a good light at Leeds despite last season's relegation from the Premier League, with a report from 90min.com last month revealing that five top-flight English clubs held an interest in the defender.

As detailed in the report, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur held talks with representatives of Koch, whilst Brentford, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, had also discussed the possibility of completitng a move for the German centre-back.

However, it appears that nothing has progressed from initial talks and that has paved the way for Eintracht Frankfurt to win the race and seemingly seal the signing of Koch.

How long does Leeds United defender Robin Koch have left on his current contract?

Arriving in the summer of 2020 on a four-year deal from SC Freiburg, Koch has now entered the final 12 months of his deal at Elland Road.

This means that at the end of his current deal with the Whites, he will be able to leave as a free agent, with his contract situation perhaps explaining why there has been such a high level of interest in the 26-year-old.

It remains to be seen what, if any, conditions have been placed on Koch's loan move to Frankfurt and what the future holds for the defender past this temproary stint back in Germany.