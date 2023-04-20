Joe Gelhardt is set to decide on his future in the summer.

According to The Athletic, the league status of Leeds United may yet play a crucial role in determining the future of the forward.

The striker has spent the second half of the season on loan with Sunderland.

The Black Cats had planned for Gelhardt to partner with Ross Stewart up front following the sudden departure of Ellis Simms in the winter window.

Does Joe Gelhardt have a future with Leeds United?

However, an Achilles injury ruled the Scot out for the remainder of the campaign, scuppering the club’s plans for Tony Mowbray’s attack.

Gelhardt has gone on to feature 15 times in the Championship since making the switch to the Stadium of Light, making 13 starts.

The 20-year-old has bagged three goals and two assists in that time with the club competing for promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Leeds have been unconvinced by Gelhardt’s performances on loan, especially compared to other young stars who have gone from the Premier League to the EFL on a temporary basis this campaign.

But it remains to be seen whether Javi Gracia has any plans for the forward, with the Spaniard only taking charge of the club after Gelhardt departed for Sunderland.

With Leeds still yet to ensure their safety in the top flight for another campaign, no decision has yet been made on what the future holds for the forward.

Could Joe Gelhardt go on loan again next season?

Another loan stint is being considered but nothing is set in stone yet due to the club’s current relegation battle.

However, if Premier League survival is earned, then it is expected that another loan move will be likely next season.

A contract extension until 2027 was signed with Leeds was signed only last summer, showing how highly the club regards Gelhardt, but his inability to earn a place at Leeds has been hampered by the emergence of Willy Gnonto and arrival of Feorginio Rutter.

Should Sunderland look to re-sign Gelhardt on loan?

Another loan stint with Sunderland could prove beneficial given Stewart could be available from the start of next season again.

The Black Cats have proven a good place for Premier League clubs to loan their young stars, with Amad Diallo the latest to develop his game at the Stadium of Light.

While it hasn’t been an ideal time at Sunderland, the forward has still performed well and is contributing with goals and assists.

Perhaps another loan stint could be what he needs to prove to Leeds his readiness to step up to the role at Elland Road in the long-term.