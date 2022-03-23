Update emerges in Jermain Defoe’s situation at Sunderland

Jermain Defoe re-signed for Sunderland at the end of the January transfer window on a short deal until the end of the season.

However according to a report from The Sun, Defoe is considering ending his time with Sunderland early and retiring with immediate effect.

Since rejoining Sunderland, Defoe hasn’t had an ideal start as the striker is still waiting for his first goal for the club this time round.

Due to the 39-year-old’s lack of match fitness for 90 minutes, he has only made two starts and give substitute appearances since rejoining the club most recently in his side’s 0-0 draw with Lincoln City last weekend.

Despite training with the club yesterday and planning on training with them for the rest of the week as normal, The Sun have reported that he is using the current international break to weigh up options about his future.

According to the report, Defoe has not discussed his decision with the hierarchy at Sunderland yet but a source close to him claimed: “He [Defoe] is ready to call time on what has been a fantastic career.”

If Defoe was to announce his retirement now it would be a worry for Sunderland, who are trying to solidify themselves a spot in the play-offs, as it would leave them without back-up should top scorer Ross Stewart pick up an injury.

Quiz:

1 of 24 68 England caps, Premier League winner, 79 Sunderland apps Darren Bent Jermain Defoe Jordan Henderson Jack Colback

The Verdict:

Whilst Defoe is clearly liked at Sunderland, you can’t see him being used a great deal between now and the end of the season and the striker clearly knows that himself.

This move from Defoe doesn’t mean he would be kicking his toys out of the pram, rather it may just suggest that he’s not up to it the way he thought he was anymore and feels it is his time to step away from football.

To still be playing at 39-years-old is impressive in itself but unfortunately he doesn’t seem to be able to job he was brought in to do very well at the moment as he still seeks his first goal for Sunderland in this second spell with the club.

With only seven games left until the end of the season, Defoe may choose to stay on and help his team push towards the play-offs whether as a player or a personality in the dressing room. No doubt there will be many conversations over the remainder of the international break with him and the club to see what the best course of action is for both the player and club.