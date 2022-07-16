Update emerges in Ipswich Town’s pursuit of 25-year-old following Marcus Harness addition

Ipswich Town remain interested in bringing Bersant Celina back to Portman Road this summer, as per a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, following what was an excellent loan spell last time out.

The report states that the signing of Marcus Harness has not changed the club’s stances regarding the Kosovan international.

The Tractor Boys were handed a boost in their pursuit of Celina yesterday when it emerged that Stoke City had pulled out of the race, with work permit issues arising.

However, a report from TWTD has suggested that a potential move from the Tractor Boys will not be affected in a similar manner.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Ipswich Town players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Former Ipswich man David McGoldrick is set to play for Derby County in the 2022/23 season True False

The report claims that Ipswich are the only club in the UK that will be able to sign him this summer, with the ball seemingly in the Suffolk club’s court.

The verdict

Possessing strong attacking options already, and adding a player like Harness to the ranks, recruiting more options in and around strikers does not seem to be the priority.

But in saying that, it is difficult to turn down the opportunity to sign the exciting 25-year-old who made a real positive impact at League One level last time around.

Not only is Celina someone who can make an impact at Portman Road for the upcoming campaign, but he is also a player who can grow with the ambitions at Ipswich.

Celina would be another excellent addition at Portman Road this summer and a player who will boost their chances of succeeding under Kieran McKenna’s stewardship.