Update emerges in Huddersfield Town’s pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday forward

Huddersfield Town are ‘expected’ to complete a deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes in the summer according to Yorkshire Live.

Rhodes has been with the Owls since 2017, but his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020/21 season, and it doesn’t seem as though he’ll have his stay at Hillsborough extended.

He has made 35 appearances in all competitions this term, and has chipped in with seven goals and one assist so far in this year’s campaign.

But his efforts haven’t quite been enough at this moment in time, with Darren Moore’s side currently sat 23rd in the Championship table.

The Owls are three points adrift of safety heading into their final match of the season, where they’ll know that they have to beat Derby County, and hope that they can better Rotherham United’s result on Saturday afternoon.

That seems as though it’ll be Rhodes’ last game in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt, with Football League World previously revealing that Ipswich Town had joined Huddersfield in the race to strike an agreement with Rhodes.

But Yorkshire Live’s recent report suggests that Carlos Corberan’s side have moved ahead of the Tractor Boys in their pursuit of Rhodes.

Huddersfield Town haven’t coped much better in the 2020/21 season, with the Terriers currently sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and eight points clear of safety heading into their final match of the season against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The Verdict:

I think he’ll prove to be a decent signing for Huddersfield Town.

Rhodes has got a proven record in front of goal at the majority of clubs he’s been with, and he’ll feel as though he has unfinished business with the Terriers, after his previous spell at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It’s not surprising to hear that his days with Sheffield Wednesday are numbered heading into the summer either, with the Owls potentially preparing for life in the third-tier of English football.

I think this is a move that will work for all parties involved ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.