Hamza Choudhury is set to make his return to Leicester City’s first team squad next season following Watford loan stint.

According to the Sun, the midfielder is expected to be brought back into the fold as the team prepares for life in the Championship.

Choudhury exited the King Power Stadium on a temporary basis last summer, signing for the Hornets on a season long loan deal.

How did Hamza Choudhury fare at Watford?

The 25-year-old made 36 league appearances for the second tier side, with a brief injury before the turn of the year preventing him from featuring further.

Choudhury did not feature a goal or an assist during his time at Vicarage Road, but was still an important part of the side.

The club suffered a difficult campaign, finishing 11th in the table under multiple managers.

Choudhury initially signed with Rob Edwards in charge, but he was quickly replaced by Slaven Bilic in the early stages of the season.

But Bilic was then replaced by Chris Wilder in March, with the 55-year-old overseeing the final several weeks of term.

Does Hamza Choudhury have a future at Leicester City?

The midfielder had fallen down the pecking order under Brendan Rodgers, leading to his departure last summer.

But with Rodgers now no longer at the helm, and the club preparing for life in the second division, it now appears that a pathway back into the team is possible.

It remains to be seen who will be in charge at Leicester next season, but a number of key players are set to depart regardless.

Youri Tielemans and Nampalys Mendy are both set to depart as free agents following the conclusion of their contracts.

Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison are both reportedly attracting interest from several Premier League sides.

A number of other players are also set to depart the club, meaning there is now potentially room for Choudhury to become a first team squad member upon his return from loan.

Can Leicester City fight for promotion next season?

It will be a lot of upheaval but having someone like Choudhury returning to the club will be helpful to whoever is the manager of the team next year.

The midfielder showed this season that he is more than capable of competing at this level and should beef up the squad’s midfield options amid an exodus.

It will likely be a busy summer ahead at the King Power so having someone like Choudhury returning to the squad should help ease the pressure on finding midfield targets.

If the club reinvests the money earned in player sales, such as Maddison and Barnes, then there’s every reason to think the Foxes will fight at the top of the table in the next campaign.