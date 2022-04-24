Update emerges in Fulham’s pursuit of German defender

Three Premier League clubs sent scouts out to watch Fulham target Timo Hubers in action against Arminia Bielefeld yesterday afternoon, as per a Twitter update from Pete O’Rourke.

A Mail Online report from earlier in the month credited the Cottagers with an interest in the 25-year-old, whilst Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Southampton and West Ham were also mentioned in the original article.

Hubers has featured 17 times in the Bundesliga this season, seeing more regular minutes as the season has progressed.

Joining from Hannover 96 in the summer, Hubers has emerged as an important figure for the German outfit this season, and whilst he did net an own goal yesterday, he performed well in front of the watchful eyes of the Premier League scouts.

In what has been his first proper season of Bundesliga football, Hubers has certainly impressed at FC Koln.

The verdict

With promotion to the Premier League already confirmed, Fulham are rather wisely planning for next season, with Hubers certainly appearing to be a player who could adapt to the rigours of Championship football.

Possessing lots of ability on the ball, Hubers is a composed defender who brings the ball forward well and has a good passing range to help progress the play.

He is also someone who tends to dominate his defensive and aerial duels, whilst he also reads the game very well.

It will be interesting to see if Fulham or any other Premier League club strikes a transfer agreement with FC Koln in the summer, with a high number of teams already in pursuit.