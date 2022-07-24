Update emerges in Fulham forward’s situation amidst Middlesbrough interest

Fulham will allow striker Rodrigo Muniz to depart on loan this summer once they have welcomed another forward into the club, as per a report from The Sun.

The 21-year-old is currently being watched by Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough, with the Boro boss keen to add two new forwards to his side ahead of the new season.

The 2022/23 Championship campaign begins next weekend, and whilst the Teessiders are still actively looking to bolster options, they have enjoyed a productive month or so with their preparations.

Fulham are still away in Portugal as they continue their pre-season, with Marco Silva’s side a week behind the EFL in their preparations given that the Premier League season kicks off a week later.

Muniz featured 25 times in the league for the Cottagers last time out, however, that only equates to 488 minutes of Championship action, netting five goals in the process.

The verdict

A player that probably needs to play regular second-tier football before he can expect frequent game time with Fulham, a move to Middlesbrough would be an excellent next step.

Boro’s seeming need for a forward means that if Muniz was to arrive at the Riverside Stadium this summer, then he would have an excellent shot of playing lots of minutes.

A powerful, athletic forward, the 21-year-old has also shown glimpses of his attacking intelligence and ability to score goals early on in his career in England.

Muniz has every chance of succeeding with Fulham in the Premier League but he just needs a productive loan spell to help bridge the gap from where he currently is at to England’s top-flight.