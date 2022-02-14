Update emerges in financial dispute between Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers

Derby County’s administrators Quantuma are set to meet with Wycombe Wanderers representatives in the next 48 hours.

According to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett, Quantuma will be hoping to thrash out an agreement with the club over their current financial dispute.

Dorsett believes that any agreement will be worth less than 6-figures, which would amount to much less than the originally valued £6 million dispute.

Any agreement between the two clubs would greatly help Derby County in their pursuit of new owners.

The previous ownership, under Mel Morris, put the club into administration last September.

The club also had a similar dispute with Middlesbrough, worth up to £40 million, but the two clubs came to an undisclosed agreement last Friday that has now settled the claims.

Once the club can clear the debt with Wycombe, they will have finally put to bed their claims with their EFL rivals, and this will allow the administrators to clear the path to new ownership.

There are three parties said to be interested in purchasing the club, but impatience is growing with the club nearing a deadline that could see it liquidated.

The club has only a few weeks to prove to the EFL that it has the funds to complete the season, otherwise the club will be liquidated.

The Verdict

This is a much needed positive step in the right direction for Derby County.

This agreement could really speed up the purchase of the club by one of the interested parties.

With only two weeks left in February, the club is running out of time to get everything over the line so the quicker this is sorted out the better the club’s chances of surviving this liquidation threat.

Wayne Rooney’s side could still avoid relegation if this whole situation can be cleared up. That kind of clarity could be a massive boost to the team, with their futures that bit more secure.