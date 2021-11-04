Update emerges in ex-Sheffield Wednesday star Kieren Westwood’s pursuit to find a new club

Former Sheffield Wednesday hero Keiren Westwood is currently working with the Crewe team in a bid to keep him up to full fitness, as reported by The Star.

The shot-stopper is without a club having left the Owls over the summer – but he could soon find himself back in contention for a starting berth somewhere, with the Irishman keeping himself ready and raring to go by training with the League One side.

Having made nearly 200 appearances for Wednesday during his time there, he was well established as one of the key figures in the side during their years in the Championship and was a consistently solid performer for them in-between the sticks.

Before that, he also featured for the likes of Sunderland, Coventry and Carlisle but is now unattached to any EFL side and will be desperate to get back into competitive action soon despite being 37 years of age.

Speaking to The Star about his current situation, he said: “I’m really thankful to Crewe, the manager and all the staff there.

I’ve known the goalkeeper coach since I was 19 when I was at Carlisle, Fred Barber. A club was interested in me in the summer and unfortunately it didn’t really work out so Fred said to go and train at Crewe. I said I wasn’t sure because of Covid and stuff. He said they were sorted for all that and that I’d be great for the young ones and that.”

Westwood then has been keeping himself busy and fit, just in case of another team registering an interest in him. As of yet, additional interest hasn’t appeared but if a side does decide to make a move for the shot-stopper, then they’ll be getting a match-fit goalkeeper with plenty of league experience – and he could be a shrewd addition for any side that does take him on.

The Verdict

Keiren Westwood might be getting on into the latter stages of his career but it tends to matter less and less with goalkeepers. The player could no doubt still do a job in goal for any number of sides in League One and Two and there is a real steal of a freebie there to be had in the shot-stopper.

He may not be featuring regularly in the Championship any more but he could soon be lighting up the third or fourth tiers again soon.