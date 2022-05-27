Update emerges in Everton’s pursuit of Nottingham Forest and Burnley players

Ensuring Premier League survival during the latter stages of the Premier League campaign, Everton will be hoping to kick on under Frank Lampard and prepare themselves better in order to avoid a similar kind of scenario next time out.

Two players that the Toffees have immediately shown interest in is Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson and Burnley’s James Tarkowski.

Johnson has emerged as one of the Championship’s brightest sparks this season and will be eager to help his side across the line this Sunday in the second tier play-off final.

Tarkowski represents an experienced defensive option who has consistently shone within his Burnley side, however, the Clarets have now suffered relegation to the Championship.

A report from the MailOnline claims that the aforementioned duo are topping Everton’s priority list as the summer transfer window nears its opening.

The verdict

Johnson and Tarkowski would be two excellent additions on the eye, with Johnson possessing an incredibly high ceiling and looking destined to be playing his football in the Premier League next season.

However, his immediate future is likely to hinge on whether or not his Nottingham Forest side managed to secure promotion because top-tier football at The City Ground would be a big boost in trying to retain his services.

Tarkowski is also someone who should be playing in England’s top flight next season, with Everton not the only Premier League outfit in pursuit.

A player who dominates his defensive duels, he is also composed and trustworthy with the ball at his feet.