Update emerges in European side’s pursuit of Derby County player

Galatasaray have submitted a £4 million bid for Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak, as reported by Polish Outlet Futbol.pl

The Rams are currently in a rather unfortunate position where they are struggling to build a squad of first-team players, with the restrictions that the club are operating under, severely impacting what they can do this summer.

Jozwiak, who arrived at Pride Park in September 2020, was a target of the Turkish giants’ last summer but they were unable to beat Derby to his signature.

According to Derbyshire Live, the Turkish club has submitted a €4 million bid for the winger, but Derby value the 23-year-old at €5.5 million.

Jozwiak netted once and assisted three goals during his first season in English football last time out, struggling to contribute as much as what was expected of him.

The verdict

Jozwiak may not have contributed as much as most would have expected but he has certainly shown that he has the attacking intent and confidence to thrive at Championship level.

He adds an extra dimension at Derby, with his pace and agility allowing him to glide past players. Jozwiak is also a tenacious worker and is more than willing to do the hard yards for his Derby side.

He is still 23-years-old and has plenty to give to the world of football, which is why it is no surprise to see interest in him.

If Jozwiak does remain a Derby player this season, he will be expected to be the main creative spark that the club needs.

