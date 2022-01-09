Update emerges in Derby County’s battle with Middlesbrough and Wycombe

Derby County’s administrators are in ‘crisis talks’ with the EFL over Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers’ legal wrangle with the Rams.

Both clubs are claiming financial damages over County’s financial mismanagement, with Boro owner Steve Gibson wanting £45 million after Derby beat them to the Championship play-off places in 2019.

And similarly after losing last season’s relegation battle by the skin of their teeth at the expense of Derby, League One outfit Wycombe want £6 million and have sought advice from top firms, per The Sun.

The current administrators, Quantuma, wanted to name a preferred bidder to push on with their takeover of the club and for them to deal with the battles with both the Teessiders and the Chairboys.

However per Alan Nixon, the EFL have rejected the administrators’ plans and the league are said to be under ‘severe pressure’ to back Boro and Wycombe in their battle against Derby.

Boro chairman Gibson is angling for his side to be added to the Rams’ list of creditors they have to pay debts to, which would put County under even more financial pressure with the likes of HMRC still to deal with.

The Verdict

It could be disastrous for Derby if both Boro and Wycombe are to be added as creditors along with everything else they have to pay.

That would make it extremely difficult to get a deal done you’d imagine – especially when a figure in the rough ball-park of £50 million is being talked about.

And if the EFL do back Boro and Wycombe then you could imagine that Mike Ashley’s potential bid for the Rams may not even get off the ground due to the added charges.

This could still have a long way to run and any hopes of Wayne Rooney to have a takeover secured in the next week seems like pie in the sky stuff.