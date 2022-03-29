Update emerges in Derby County takeover saga

The EFL have not had any contact with Derby County’s administrators in the last 48 hours – despite the deadline for offers for the club being last Friday, per the Derby Telegraph.

Quantuma’s last official update, which was issued on Friday afternoon, stated that interested parties must lodge their offers by the end of the day so that they could be in a position to name a preferred bidder after discussions with the EFL.

The administrators revealed that they would be going over all bids throughout the weekend and then engaging in discussions with the EFL in a bid to proceed with a potential takeover.

However, the Derby Telegraph believe that the communication promised by Quantuma has not been initiated yet, although there is still time for that to be satisfied, with the admins saying that it would be ‘early in the week’.

But Rams fans are keen to see talks happen as soon as possible with the club’s future very much at stake, with reporter Alan Nixon of The Sun revealing that finding a buyer now is harder than it ever has been.

The Verdict

This week is perhaps one of the most important in Derby’s history as a preferred bidder SHOULD be named.

When that happens, talks can then accelerate between the administrators and that party – even if the offer means that County have to take a points deduction next season.

There has been many false dawns in this saga though and many times a preferred bidder was ‘hoped’ to be named only for it not to happen.

Once contact is made to the EFL by Quantuma this week though, progress can hopefully be made with whoever the winning party is as they will potentially be the saviour of Derby County Football Club.