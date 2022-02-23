Update emerges in Derby County takeover saga as deadline looms

No official bid has been submitted to purchase Derby County despite the deadline for offers coming next Wednesday, according to Sky Sports.

Along with the deadline set by the EFL this Monday for Quantuma to provide proof of funding for the remainder of the 2021-22 season in case of no takeover being agreed, the administrators themselves have imposed their own cut-off date for bits.

American businessman Chris Kirchner, who was once the front-runner to purchase the Rams, had submitted his own offer months ago in late 2021 but it was rejected as the admins were ‘not in a position‘ to accept such a bid – Kirchner went on to withdraw himself from the process as a result.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Derby County players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has Tom Huddlestone ever played for a French club? Yes No

There have been a number of parties lingering with their interest but the legal claims issued by both Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers have acted as roadblocks to these consortiums.

With ex-owner Mel Morris sorting out Boro’s claim with their chairman Steve Gibson and the Chairboys also in the process of being dealt with, the likes of Mike Ashley, Carlisle Capital – led by the Binnie Brothers – and former County chairman Andrew Appleby and his group, can all put their bids in.

However as of yet that hasn’t been the case and time is ticking for them to do so, although Andrew Hosking told Sky Sports that the administrators are confident of naming a preferred bidder by the end of the week.

The Verdict

Time is running out for bids to be made for the Rams and there could be a fresh crisis if nothing comes by next week.

But with the main sticking point being Middlesbrough’s legal claim now being sorted away from Pride Park, there should now be no hold-ups.

Offers need to arrive so that Quantuma can name a preferred bidder, and at this point Derby fans will probably welcome any of the contenders.

With two different deadlines now close to expiring, there’s a real sense that something needs to move quickly in order for Derby County to be saved.