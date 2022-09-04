Update emerges in Crystal Palace’s summer pursuit of Bristol City star

Crystal Palace have retained an interest in Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states the Eagles were waiting for Semenyo to return to full fitness before submitting an offer during the summer transfer window.

Semenyo attracted lots of interest from the higher division during the summer, however, no deal came to fruition for the 22-year-old.

As per a report from Bristol Live (01/09, 18:38) on Deadline Day, the Championship outfit knocked back a £10 million bid from Premier League club Bournemouth late on in the evening.

Chipping in with eight goals and 12 assists for the Robins last time out, the young forward has proven to be an extremely influential player within the Robins’ ranks.

Semenyo has a contract that expires next summer, however, they do possess an option of an additional year.

The verdict

Semenyo is a player that is destined for Premier League football, with the attacker a bright spark in an exciting Bristol City frontline at present.

The Robins will undoubtedly be hopeful of keeping him for what remains of this campaign, it may prove difficult to do if he can replicate the form he displayed last time out.

Likely to be the subject of interest from top tier outfits again in January, it will be interesting to see if the Robins will be tempted into selling.

Crystal Palace have shown excellent signs of progression under Patrick Vieira, with the South London club an excellent possible destination for Semenyo in the future.