Talks between Coventry City and Frank Lampard are ongoing amid the club’s search for a new manager.

According to Sky Sports, no agreement has yet been reached between the two parties, with the Sky Blues looking to replace Mark Robins.

Robins spent seven years in charge of the side before being dismissed earlier this month.

His departure was met with a lot of criticism of owner Doug King, who has since come out and explained his reasoning.

The businessman cited a number of factors, including issues behind the scenes as well as the team’s poor form for why a change in the dugout was made.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry City talks

Lampard has emerged as a front-running candidate to take over at the CBS Arena, with the club chasing promotion to the Premier League.

The former England international has previously managed in the Championship with Derby County, guiding them to a play-off final in 2019.

He has also worked in the Premier League with Chelsea and Everton, but has been out of management since the end of the 2022/23 campaign, after a brief stint in a caretaker role at Stamford Bridge.

Talks are reportedly ongoing between Coventry and Lampard, but no agreement has yet been reached between the two parties.

It was also reported by Talksport that Ruud van Nistelrooy has applied for the position, although Lampard appears to be the favourite for the position at the moment.

It remains to be seen whether an appointment will be made in time for this weekend’s return to Championship action.

Coventry will be hoping to bring in a coach that can guide the team towards a top six finish, with King’s sights set on the Premier League.

Robins oversaw a run to the play-off final in 2023, with the team coming ninth in the table in the previous campaign.

Coventry City league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 19th) Team P GD Pts 14 Norwich City 15 +1 18 15 Sheffield Wednesday 15 -8 18 16 Oxford United 15 -1 17 17 Coventry City 15 -1 16 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16 19 Hull City 15 -4 15

Coventry currently sit 17th in the Championship table, only one point outside of the relegation zone.

The Sky Blues are already nine points adrift of the play-off places, highlighting how much work is ahead for the next manager if the team is to finish inside the top six this season.

Robins’ last game in charge was a 2-1 loss to Derby County earlier this month, with Rhys Carr overseeing the side’s 2-2 draw with leaders Sunderland.

Next up for Coventry is a home clash against second place Sheffield United on 23 November.

Lack of appointment before Sheffield United would be concerning

Coventry have had two weeks now to find someone to replace Robins, and still haven’t made a decision.

There has been a clear lack of planning in this recruitment process, otherwise someone would be in the door already.

The club are wasting the benefits of the international break, which would have given a new coach some time with the players to implement their style of play, and to get to know the players on the training ground.

If it is going to be Lampard coming, then he will be starting on the backfoot if he isn’t in before the weekend.