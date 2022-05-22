Aston Villa’s stance on Charlton Athletic managerial candidate emerges

Aston Villa are confident they can keep assistant manager Michael Beale at the club this summer despite interest from Charlton Athletic and others.

According to the Telegraph, although there is interest in his services from several clubs across the Championship and League One, Aston Villa believe the 41-year-old will remain at Villa Park.

Beale emerged as a candidate for the Addicks’ vacancy last week when the South London Press reported that he was in the running to replace Johnnie Jackson in The Valley dugout.

Beale was also previously considered for the role when Nigel Adkins took over the club last year, with Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard having discussed Beale in relation to the vacancy at the time.

Speaking to the South London Press, Sandgaard said: “He (Beale) has a fantastic track record, especially on the supporting side.”

“Of course we talked to Michael. We’ve also been a little more ambitious than that, in terms of the level of managers we’ve been reaching for.”

In the end, Sandgaard went in a different direction, but it is clear from his words at the time that he is an admirer of Beale’s work.

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Mason Burstow? Arsenal Liverpool Tottenham Chelsea

Other candidates to be linked with the Charlton Athletic vacancy are former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, Exeter City boss Matt Taylor and former Blackburn manager Steve Kean.

The Verdict

This could be considered a blow for Charlton in their search for their next manager.

It is clear that Thomas Sandgaard is a an admirer of Beale’s work and the 41-year-old certainly has an impressive CV, albeit as an assistant.

There are plenty of other candidates out there, though, and it appears Charlton are really taking their time in making this appointment.

There does not appear to be a clear favourite at this stage, but we do know now that Aston Villa, at least, do not expect it to be Michael Beale in the dugout at The Valley next season.