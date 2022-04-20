Update emerges in Cardiff City’s reported pursuit of Bolton Wanderers player

Cardiff City are not interested in a move for Bolton Wanderers forward Oladapo Afolayan this summer, according to Wales Online.

That is despite the Bolton News claiming that the Bluebirds scouted the ex-West Ham United man on Easter Monday during the Trotters’ 3-1 victory over Accrington Stanley at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Steve Morison’s side though are believed to not be considering a transfer for the 24-year-old, who has impressed in League One this season and has attracted the attentions of Fulham, who have just been promoted to the Premier League.

Only die-hard Cardiff City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the capacity of the Cardiff City Stadium higher or lower than 30,000? Higher Lower

Following just one goal in 21 League Two appearances last season, Afolayan has stepped up to the plate following Bolton’s promotion back to League One with 12 goals in 42 appearances.

A Championship move could be on the agenda if Bolton’s asking price is met, however that looks less-than likely to be from Cardiff if nothing changes in the next couple of months.

The Verdict

Afolayan is quite clearly a talent who knows where the back of the net is, but he doesn’t really fit into Cardiff’s current system.

His best position is cutting in from the left flank and making things happen from there, but more often than not thanks to Ian Evatt’s shift in system he has been playing as a number 10 behind two strikers.

Morison doesn’t really play with an attacking midfielder like that, so Afolayan would not really suit what the head coach at the Cardiff City Stadium is going for.

Whilst Afolayan would probably fit in at a few Championship clubs, Cardiff is likely not one that would fit the bill.