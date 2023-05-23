Cardiff City have set their sights on a number of managerial candidates from both the rest of Europe, as well as the United States.

The Bluebirds are currently searching for yet another new manager following their decision to part ways with Sabri Lamouchi at the end of the Championship season.

The Frenchman achieved his objective of keeping the Welsh outfit inside the second division, but Cardiff have still opted for another change in manager.

Lamouchi replaced Mark Hudson in January, who himself had replaced Steve Morison in only September.

Who will be the next Cardiff City manager?

According to Wales Online, managers abroad are being considered to take the reins in place of Lamouchi.

While Morison has been heavily linked with a stunning return to the club, just eight months after initially being sacked, it is believed that the longer it goes without an official announcement, the less likely his return will be.

The former striker reportedly agreed a deal with owner Vincent Tan, but it is understood that he is being talked down from a move for Morison by people behind the scenes, who would see his arrival as a backwards step for the club.

Instead, the search for a new manager has cast a wide net, with French, German and Turkish names all being considered.

Managers from the US are also being weighed up, but no concrete names have been put forward as potential candidates.

The search is now into its second week, with a shortlist being drawn up for an interview process that is set to follow, meaning no decision could be made for some time yet.

Cardiff are keen to get the next appointment right given the amount of chop and change that they have gone through in recent years.

Should Cardiff City look abroad for their next manager?

Cardiff have opted for British managers for the majority of its history, so maybe going further afield could be what’s needed in order to bring in new ideas.

Lamouchi and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who spent most of his career in England anyway, are the only non-British managers Cardiff have had.

No concrete names have yet emerged as a front-running candidate, suggesting we are some way away from an appointment being made official.

However, Morison could yet persuade the Cardiff hierarchy that his return would be a good appointment, so he will surely still consider himself in the running until told otherwise.