Unsurprisingly, Millwall's Zian Flemming is a wanted man this summer following his remarkably successful first season in England in 2022-23.

After having a bid rejected for his services last January, Millwall finally got their man from Fortuna Sittard last summer, paying a club-record £1.7 million after he netted 24 times in the Eredivisie over a two-year period.

Even though big things were expected of Flemming, perhaps some weren't expecting him to have such a massive impact as he fired home 15 goals for the Lions last season, with some of those being world-class strikes from range.

It looked as though the Dutchman's goals were going to secure Millwall a Championship play-off spot, but it was not to be the case as they faltered on the final day of last season and eventually finished in eighth.

One club who are very keen to sign Flemming this summer are Championship champions Burnley, who have been trying to test Millwall's resolve in the last week or so with at least two bids reported before the weekend.

What is the latest on Burnley's pursuit of Zian Flemming?

Burnley clearly aren't going away in their bid to bring Flemming to Turf Moor.

As reported by Rich Cawley of the South London Press, the Clarets have now had FOUR bids rejected for the 24-year-old, with Millwall clearly not wanting to lose the prolific Dutchman this summer after just one year at the club.

One of the opening bids was reported to be just £6.9 million for Flemming, which would be way below the club's valuation.

And they are said to want more than their current record sale, which was George Saville's departure to Middlesbrough in 2019 which saw the South Bermondsey outfit rake in an £8 million fee.

It's more likely that the Lions will want towards the £15 million mark for Flemming due to his outstanding debut season in England - whether Burnley end up paying that though remains to be seen.

What is Zian Flemming's current situation at Millwall?

When signing for the Lions last summer, Flemming penned a four year contract at The Den, meaning he is still on a deal there for another three years.

There is also no release clause in Flemming's contract, meaning that Burnley will have to pay a big price if they are desperate to land the Dutchman this summer.

The speculation is clearly not affecting Flemming however as he returned to pre-season training with Millwall in the last week ahead of the 2023-24 season - whether he is still around before their August 5 start date though is another matter.