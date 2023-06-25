Sunderland enjoyed a very productive Championship return last time out, and their eventual proximity to securing a route to the Premier League will ensure that ambition levels are high for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

The Black Cats finished the regular season in sixth place and was knocked out of the play-offs in the semi-finals against eventual winners Luton Town, with Sunderland proving to be one of the most exciting teams in the division.

Naturally, interest has emerged in a couple of their stars from the 2022/23 campaign, with young winger Jack Clarke gaining glances of admiration from the Premier League.

The 22-year-old proved to be a real source of creativity and attacking threat in the second tier last season, managing 11 goals and 13 assists in 50 matches in all competitions.

What is the latest on Burnley's attempt to sign Sunderland winger Jack Clarke?

Burnley hold an interest in the exciting winger and were turned down in a £7 million approach earlier in the month, however, initial rejection has not stopped Burnley's pursuit and they have subsequently returned with a fresh offer.

According to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, the Clarets are the only active bidders and have had a second attempt turned down by the Championship outfit, which consisted of £10 million in installments.

It has been claimed that Brentford and Crystal Palace have not followed up an initial interest in Clarke with an offer as of yet, with it being unknown if they have turned to other targets.

Nixon's latest report claims that Sunderland still "want much more" than what has been offered thus far, as it remains to be seen if the newly-promoted Premier League team return to the bidding table once more.

Should Burnley return with another proposal for Sunderland's Jack Clarke?

There is no denying that Clarke is a fantastic talent and he is progressing at an exciting rate, with the Premier League interest that has surfaced in him being justified by his 2022/23 performance.

Of course, Vincent Kompany has been looking to strengthen multiple positions as he looks to ensure his Burnley side are best prepared for the Premier League campaign ahead, and that would likely involve working within certain sums of money for these different positions.

When considering the incredibly high ceiling he comes with and potential resale value in the future, the Clarets should return with one final bid that is not too dissimilar to the one they have recently tabled.